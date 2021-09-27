Did you pay attention to the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations? Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer think you should, because even without Team USA in the event, it was action-packed right to the end. The event was even decided based on a course-cutting penalty! Dig into everything that happened right here.

