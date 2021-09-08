As Dylan Ferrandis closed on the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, instant comparisons began between two previous rookie-season champions in the 450 era: Ryan Dungey in 2010 and Ken Roczen in 2014. Ferrandis wasn’t quite a standout in supercross, but he did at least make all 17 rounds. They managed the same feat as Ferrandis, and they also coupled it with strong rookie supercross campaigns (Roczen was third in points and Dungey won the darned supercross title, which is mind-blowing. Ferrandis at least made all 17 rounds and he finished seventh in points).

CORRECTION: Also worth mentioning is Grant Langston's 2007 AMA Motocross (450) Championship. It was Langston's first year on a 450 outdoors and he won the title. We accidentally overlooked this one because Langston had at one point moved to the premier 250 class earlier in his career, but that was mostly in supercross on a KTM 250. He was scheduled to race the big-bike class in 2004 but raced just one round, the Hangtown opener, and then missed the rest of the year with injury. Then he returned to the 250F ranks for 2005 and 2006. So, really, Langston won the title in his first full season on a 450. Of all people for me to not credit in this article!

How much do they stand out compared to most rookies? Let’s have a look at the last decade, but we’ll also include Dungey’s amazing 2010 season.

2010: A gold standard for rookie seasons, with Ryan Dungey winning both the 450SX and 450 Class Pro Motocross titles in the same year. Jeremy McGrath won 250SX as a rookie in 1993, but he didn’t even race the premier class outdoors, and he finished third in the 125 Class nationals.