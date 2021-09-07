For the second straight week, the Scouting Moto Combine took place on Friday prior to a Lucas Oil Pro Motocross event. After the first round of the Combine at Ironman Raceway a week ago, it was time for the West version of the event with some of amateur motocross' top young stars heading to Fox Raceway. 16 different riders split off into coaching groups led by Broc Glover, Buddy Antunez, and Chad Reed that consisted of nutrition, fitness, and media training before the riders lined up for two 25 minute plus two lap motos. Ryder DiFrancesco topped the event for the second week in a row and we caught up with him, Chance Hymas, Hunter Yoder, Brock Bennett, Gavin Towers, Daxton Bennick, Luke Kalaitzian, and Noah Schuring afterwards to hear about their days.