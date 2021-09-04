Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway in Pala, California, for the 11th round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Welcome back to California for the final swing of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2021. For the second time this year, the paddock invades Fox Raceway for the penultimate round of the series. This track is as local as local gets for many of the riders still based in Southern California as Pala, California, is just 15 minutes away from nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Many riders, team members, and personnel woke up in their own bed this morning and are ready for a good day of racing.
The track has been reversed since we came here last with the start going into a tricky right-left sequence and the rest of the track being run completely reverse. At the Moto Scouting Combine, the track shaped up fairly well but there are certainly a few big hucks out there, particularly right after the finish line jump.
Though this is a local track for many riders, the prep on National day is much different than what riders will experience on a regular practice day here and it often leaves riders a bit more baffled on setup than expected. With that said, this is familiar soil and the riders who know how this track will break down as the day goes on could benefit the most from the changes.
Temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s today making it another gruelingly long day at the races. Fitness will be tested and with the title fights having key turning points on the line today, this could be the round that ultimately decides it all.
In the 450 class, Dylan Ferrandis has an exact 50 point advantage in the championship entering today over Ken Roczen. Ferrandis can clinch the title if he simply out-scores Roczen today. If they remain at exactly 50 points apart, Roczen currently occupies the tie-breaker because he has more moto victories than Ferrandis so far this year.
Ferrandis is back where he won his first ever 450 Class National in his first start just a few months ago. This could be a historic day as Ferrandis looks to become the second Frenchman ever to win the premier class motocross title and the first Yamaha rider to do so since 2007.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|439
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|389
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|368
|4
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|342
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|278
The 250 Class is much closer and has a way different dynamic that what Ferrandis has going in the 450 Class. Jett Lawrence took the win and the points lead back at Ironman a week ago and now sits 11 points up on Justin Cooper. Cooper has been in a bit of a spiral since returning from the break and there are many factors at play. He has been battling an illness and this is also the latest into the season he had held the points lead in the 250 Class.
Lawrence seems fresh as even deep into his second full professional season and he's also been great in the only two times he's raced at Fox Raceway. Cooper needs to stop the bleeding to keep this thing close heading into Hangtown but the tides certainly appear to have flipped back in Lawrence's favor.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|414
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|403
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|319
|4
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|307
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|300
Qualifying will begin shortly here at Fox Raceway with the first sessions going off in about 20 minutes. You can catch the second sessions on Peacock at 10 a.m. local time with the races beginning later today at 1 p.m. local time. Check listings below on how to watch today's Fox Raceway 2 National.
