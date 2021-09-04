Title Math – 450 Class

Technically there are four riders who could still win the 450 National Championship—Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Chase Sexton—but none of them are within real striking distance. Roczen is closest, and he’s fifty points back, which means if Ferrandis puts any more points on Roczen, or even ties him for points at Fox Raceway, he’ll clinch the title. He’ll also have to avoid giving up more than 21 points to Tomac, and he can’t give up more than 47 to Sexton, but something tells us that won’t be a problem (Sexton is out for Fox Raceway 2). Look for Ferrandis to try to wrap this thing up this weekend. –Aaron Hansel

Title Math – 250 Class

It’s possible 250 Championship leader Jett Lawrence could clinch the title this weekend, but it’s a whole lot less likely than it is for Ferrandis. Lawrence leads Justin Cooper by 11 points, and if he’s able to put 39 points on him on Saturday, which seems pretty unlikely, this thing’s over (Yes, Hunter Lawrence is still technically in this thing but c’mon, he’s 95 points back of Jett). Expect the 250 National Championship to go down to the wire at Hangtown. –Hansel

Back in the Fight

If we’re going to talk about Lawrence’s, chances of clinching the championship a round early we’ve got to talk about the fact that Cooper is far from being out of this fight. Yeah, he had an unfortunate day at Ironman and gave up 14 points (and the red plate) to Lawrence, but it could just as easily go the other way at Fox Raceway. Cooper absolutely has to make sure he finishes ahead of Lawrence on Saturday, no matter what, and a pair of moto wins would be massive. If Cooper can go 1-1 he’d inch at least six points closer to Lawrence, which would put him at a five-point deficit going into the finale at Hangtown. But if he gives up any more points to Lawrence this Saturday, his championship hopes will look pretty bleak. -Hansel