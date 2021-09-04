Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway in Pala, California, for the 11th round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

QUALIFYING 1

Engines roared through the Pauma valley near Pala, California as the first qualifying sessions for the day at the Fox Raceway 2 National got underway. The track was tilled deep and soaked overnight in an effort to retain moisture in the soil throughout the day. As the temperatures could soar to triple digits today, expect the track to dry out significantly throughout the morning as riders wear the track in and the sun beats down on the soil.

As such, the track conditions were very deep and wet through the first 250B group’s entire session. Dutch rider Rick Elzinga topped the first B qualifying in what is his official Pro Motocross debut.

The A class came roaring out and the track started to build some character throughout the session. It was initially Derek Drake who shot to the top of the leaderboards. A welcomed sight as Drake needed to miss sometime this summer as he dealt with a heart condition.

Hunter Lawrence then shot to the top of the board as lap times dropped from the 2:20 range down to the 2:15s for the first time. Lawrence is not much of a factor in his chances at this 250 Class title anymore, but he could play spoiler for his brother Jett who remains in a tight battle with Justin Cooper at the top of the standings.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda jumped to the top about halfway through the session. Shimoda and his teammate Austin Forkner are donning some classic 1999 Fox throwback gear to when Ricky Carmichael won his final 125cc title with Pro Circuit Kawasaki. It looks fantastic, and Shimoda made it look even better with his early speed.