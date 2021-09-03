FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up GET/Athena’s Dan Truman to talk about his role at the Italian company, his thoughts on working at the 83 Compound, getting his start in the industry, amateur stuff, Chad Reed stuff, and more.

Listen to the Truman podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.