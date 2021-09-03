Can’t Believe We Are Here (Jason Weigandt)

You want to talk fill circle? Not only are we back at Fox Raceway for the third National here in 11 months, but sheesh, COVID is back in the darned headlines? Ugh. This feels more like the race here last October than it does the one here back in May, when things seemed on the verge of normalcy. If we even remember what normal is. Which we don’t, because we have all lost our minds. Maybe you’ve noticed?

That racing has gone full circle as well. Dylan Ferrandis and Jett Lawrence won the opener here in May and left with red plates. They have the points leads now, but in between we’ve seen some of the closest 450MX racing ever. Ferrandis winning the title early, which could happen, doesn’t indicate how close the racing has been this year. He has just six moto wins. He has been the best guy, for sure, but he has had to battle, fight, scratch and claw for every point. Those battles have been amazing.

In the 250s, a month ago Justin Cooper had one hand firmly on the trophy. Jett Lawrence was struggling at mid-season with five out of six motos off the podium. Cooper crashed away the overall in Washougal’s second moto and then faded in moto two at Unadilla. Those two races could have been the nail in the coffin. If Cooper goes 1-2-1-1 with back-to-back overall wins at Washougal and Unadilla, this whole thing is different. That’s what makes racing so intriguing. Now we’re left wondering what happened? Did he get hurt in that Washougal crash? How bad is this illness that he has talked about since Budds Creek? Meanwhile, Jett has rallied, not really under pressure but because the 18 year old doesn’t seem to even know what pressure is. I asked him about this last weekend, and he basically said his strategy is to try to come to the races and have a good weekend. If he doesn’t, try to have a good weekend at the next one. No one is going to accuse Jett Lawrence of over thinking any of this. One underrated part of Jett’s season is managing that mid-season slump. Yes, he was carding some sixth and seventh place finishes at the time, but looking back now, those motos were key to the title. He could have gotten desperate when he had those bad starts and tried something risky. He could have crashed and turned those sixths into 16ths. He could have injured himself forcing the issue. Instead, he just took whatever he got, even if it wasn’t a podium. Again, I don’t think Jett over analyzes any of this, but if he wins this title, he will define, “You win your title on your bad days.” Through Spring Creek and Washougal at one point he had gone 4-6-7 in a three-moto stretch. It could have been a lot worse.

As for Cooper, all year he has searched for the elusive 1-1 finish. His whole career, really. Cooper has been one of the most consistent riders ever if you look at his career as a whole, and that includes this season where he has landed on the overall podium in every race. Yet, he still has just one overall win, fittingly with a 2-2 at Thunder Valley. If Cooper is ever going to get that 1-1, there will never be a better time than this Saturday. Does his 2022 season have one more push in it? Do we still have a little drama yet to go? You never know in the 250 class.

One note on the 450s: Cooper Webb had a much better day at Budds Creek, getting his first podium of the season. Sounds weird to say that, right? On my Exhaust podcast this week I dove into Cooper’s frame change and his move away from the Baker’s Factory, with both his own quotes from a press conference and some insider info I got from Ian Harrison at Red Bull KTM. What really matters is what comes next. We know the narrative is “Cooper is dangerous when he gets some confidence.” In 2019, he went 1-1 at the Spring Creek National and we said the same, but the next weekend at Washougal he went 3-5. So, there are no guarantees that he’s completely turned a corner yet.

Yes, this thinned out 450 field means a lot of riders are indeed putting in better results, so sometimes you have to look deeper. Cooper beat Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton at Ironman, and he wasn’t even close to doing that at the other races this year. Ironman was a legitimate improvement. Coty Schock continued the Summer of Schock with sixth overall. Yes, a lot of riders are out, but I went back to the High Point National, round three, when the field was healthy. Schock was 30 seconds closer to the leader at Ironman Moto 1 compared to High Point Moto 1, and ONE MINUTE closer to the leader in Ironman Moto 2 compared to High Point Moto 1. There’s a similar pattern when you look at other races—yes, he’s benefitting from guys being out, but he’s also riding much better. Sometimes two things can be true at the same time. Are you listening, America?

800 + Matthes= SUPERTEAM (Matthes)

With Marvin Musquin out again at Pala and no word is Chase Sexton will be out, the 450MX class is crawling to the finish line here with two to go. The beneficiaries of that are the privateers who will continue to rack up career best rides and gather points like Mrs. Pac Man here late in the season. Guys like Cody Schock, Jake Runkles, and Jace Kessler are all doing really well out there. Speaking of Kessler, I was doing a Privateer Island Pod with Jace a week ago or so and he mentioned he didn't know if he was able to come out to Pala for the race. He didn't have a bike, etc. I stepped up and offered him my own personal BLU CRU Yamaha YZ450F.

He's from Michigan so my buddy Nick Wey is also helping Jace out, I took my bike to The Helen this week, rode a bit and then Nick took it from there. Jace flew into SoCal yesterday and those two guys put all Jace's stuff on. It's possible my bike shuts off at some point because of the shock of how fast its going but let's hope not. Happy to help Jace out and also thanks to Yamaha for being cool about me loaning out their loaner to me. So PulpMX is the title sponsor for the #800 this weekend, who would've thought?

Oh, and also, the guys found my upper shock bolt had backed out 3/4 of the way once they got in there. Yikes

FXR CHAPARRAL HONDA (Matthes)

The Michael Lindsey owned FXR/Chaparral Honda team has had some real high moments this year with Coty Schock and Carson Mumford both landing in the top ten in outdoors and there's no doubt that the #72 privateer ride of Schock has been a real shock to everyone (thank you, I'll be here all week). From what I'm hearing the team won't be around next year, Mumford seems close to a deal with Bar X Suzuki guys and the owner, Lindsey, is going back to Vital MX to take Guy B's spot over there as lead "go to the races" guy. I think Honda will do something to help Coty with somebody (Phoenix Honda?) as he's certainly ridden well enough to make himself some money and get some good parts for his red machine.