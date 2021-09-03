But then you know how racers are. We start to get healed up, and we spend some time every summer at our Iowa place. We’re just back there with family. I started to kind of get motivated again. I was riding bicycles a lot. That racer in me was just like, I started the year so good this year. I started six, three, ten. I was top five in points after the first three rounds. I had a podium which nobody expected, especially on a new, start-up team. The new Honda 450, I adapted to it right away. Only had a few weeks on it before Houston. It was so good. I still feel like I have some fight in me, especially on that motorcycle, if I can get the right structure around me to where I’m just the racer.

Going back to the Muc-Off team [which Brayton rode for in 2021], I had essentially been with that team and Yarrive [Konsky, team owner] for really four years in Australia. We got along awesome. I won four titles down there. I like Yarrive a lot. He’s like a brother to me. It just got to be too much for me because he’s in Australia most of the time. So, I was kind of like team manager, rider… Not really team manager, but I was calling a lot of sponsors and that, even down to the plastics and getting handlebars. Just all this stuff and dealing with Honda and coordinating my suspension. I was kind of creating my own little program within the team, and that was stressful. There were so many long nights when I’m on the phone to Yarrive because of the time change. Me and my wife sat down and talked about this because she has to be on board with it first and foremost. Her thing was like, “I just want you to be the racer. If you can only focus on racing, then let’s do it.” I still talk to [Mike] Genova all the time. I love hanging out with Mike. We had good chemistry there. I actually had another year on my deal with them, but when I went to Factory Honda [in 2020], he let me out of the deal. There was a lot of speculation that if I was to continue racing, I’ll go back to MCR. Then the Muc-Off Honda thing came up for last year. So, I was talking to Mike, and we just threw it out there. Next thing you know, to make a real long story short, here we are back with the team. Had a lot of good vibes there. I still talk to Yarrive, though. There’s no hard feelings at all.

Was Yarrive bummed?

Oh, for sure. I was bummed too because he’s like a brother to me. We’ve had so much success together. But the hard part is for him, and it’s honestly not his fault, he was just handcuffed because for one, he’s in Australia. For two, he doesn’t have a ton of contacts in America. And three, COVID. Try starting a team during COVID! So, he picked the worst time. I know he can do it, it’s just if this is truly going to be my last year, which I think it is, I want to just race. I just want to wake up every day, train, focus on my riding, and that’s it. I don't want to have to deal with all the other stuff or wait. I don't want to have to wait until November to see if we have the funding, and then if we don’t…MCR it’s turn-key. I know exactly what I’m getting. Genova doesn’t really need any funding. Of course, he would like it, but he can fund it himself if he has to.