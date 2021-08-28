Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, for the tenth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

At the Budds Creek National last weekend in Maryland, it appeared Justin Cooper was untouchable after his run in qualifying was backed up by a huge win in the first moto, holding off title rival Jett Lawrence. Then in the second moto, where he has not been the same, Cooper seemed slightly off again. His teammate Jeremy Martin ran away with the moto win while Jett Lawrence finishes second. Martin is essentially out of the title fight (down 60 points from Cooper’s 367) but Lawrence gained a single point on the #32. Entering today’s tenth round, only three points separate the front two with three rounds to go. While the action on the track between them has been back and forth—lap time battles in qualifying, Jett has a good moto when Cooper struggles and vice versa—neither has been able to fully get ahead on the other. Could that change this weekend? And if so, whose direction does it change to? Cooper is still hungry for his first ever 1-1 day and wants to win this title after claiming his first AMA Supercross 250SX West Region title. Lawrence wants to return to the center of the podium again as well, and wants to win the title himself. And as his brother Hunter mentioned after last weekend’s race, a championship bonus could make a big difference for the entire Lawrence family.