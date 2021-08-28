Main image by Mitch Kendra
Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, for the tenth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
250 Qualifying Session 1
During the first time riders took to the track, Evan Haimowitz, Slade Smith, Wade Brommel, Timothy Crosby, and Blaze Cremaldi topped the 250 Class Group B session. Once the A group first qualifying session was underway, it was a 2:00.961 from Jett Lawrence that set the pace on the third lap. His time would stick through the session. Behind Lawrence, Jo Shimoda’s 2:03.119 was the second-fastest of the session. Then Jeremy Martin, Jalek Swoll, Max Vohland, and Levi Kitchen were all in the 2:03 mark. We believe Justin Cooper’s transponder had a malfunction because he fastest recorded time was a 2:07.394. And he has been the fastest 250 overall qualifier seven times in the first nine rounds this year.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Evan Haimowitz
|11:05.177
|2:09.858
|Saint John's, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Slade Smith
|11:05.671
|2:10.365
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Wade Brommel
|11:25.469
|2:11.302
|Indianola, IA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Timothy Crosby
|11:17.146
|2:11.514
|Confluence, PA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Blaze Cremaldi
|11:38.809
|2:11.993
|Rochester, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|11:00.427
|2:00.961
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|
Jo Shimoda
|12:11.460
|2:03.119
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|13:02.206
|2:03.139
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|
Jalek Swoll
|13:17.170
|2:03.571
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Max Vohland
|11:17.897
|2:03.793
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
450 Qualifying Session 1
Eli Tomac, Coty Schock, and Aaron Plessinger led the 450 field around early as Ken Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis did their typical last one of the starting straight methods. Plessinger went down in the third turn after the roller section. He landed several feet from his bike, slowly got up, and picked his bike up before getting going again. Ferrandis’ 1:59.354 has been the fastest time of the early sessions as he barely edged a 2:00.760 from Tomac. The track was pretty damp but now that the sun is coming out, it should dry up and morph into a good track. Today is expected to get rather hot, as well. By the time the motos will start this afternoon, the temperature is expected to be in the low 90s. In the 450 Class B group, Michael Hicks, Nicholas Tomasunas, Kevin Moranz (in his first Pro Motocross race of the season after missing the first nine rounds due to injury), Tanner Myers, and Clayton Tucker rounded out the top five fastest times.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|13:04.023
|1:59.354
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|11:02.592
|2:00.760
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Ken Roczen
|12:07.732
|2:00.913
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|
Aaron Plessinger
|8:17.028
|2:01.297
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Cooper Webb
|11:46.363
|2:01.347
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Michael Hicks
|11:30.475
|2:09.468
|Fenton, MO
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Nicholas Tomasunas
|12:14.260
|2:09.802
|Newaygo, MI
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|
Kevin Moranz
|12:04.140
|2:10.045
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Tanner Myers
|12:08.037
|2:10.631
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Clayton Tucker
|11:41.565
|2:11.856
|El Dorado Hills, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F