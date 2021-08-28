Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, for the tenth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Read the Ironman National morning report for everything leading into today’s race.

250 Qualifying Session 1

During the first time riders took to the track, Evan Haimowitz, Slade Smith, Wade Brommel, Timothy Crosby, and Blaze Cremaldi topped the 250 Class Group B session. Once the A group first qualifying session was underway, it was a 2:00.961 from Jett Lawrence that set the pace on the third lap. His time would stick through the session. Behind Lawrence, Jo Shimoda’s 2:03.119 was the second-fastest of the session. Then Jeremy Martin, Jalek Swoll, Max Vohland, and Levi Kitchen were all in the 2:03 mark. We believe Justin Cooper’s transponder had a malfunction because he fastest recorded time was a 2:07.394. And he has been the fastest 250 overall qualifier seven times in the first nine rounds this year.