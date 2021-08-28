Martin’s Case

Jeremy Martin isn’t going to win this championship. You’ve got to be in it to win it no matter how fast you are, and Martin, who missed some time after hurting his wrist at Thunder Valley, hasn’t been. That said, he sure is making a case that he would be the 250 National Champion if he hadn’t gotten hurt! He’s won more motos (six) than anyone, he’s won more overalls (three) than anyone, and despite going three motos without scoring points, still sits third in the championship. Will he continue to pad his numbers at Ironman Raceway, or will Lawrence and Cooper box the former champ out? -Hansel

Tied-Up Teammates

If you’re looking for the most exciting points battle in the 450 Class, you’ll find it in the struggle for fifth between Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin, who are both tied for the spot with 240 points each. Both riders have had their struggles this season and losing a spot in the points is the last thing either of them wants. If Webb can wrangle the spot, and hold it until the end of the season, it’d mark the best season’s end standing of his 450 career. But for Musquin, whose worst overall series finish on a 450 is fourth, it’d be his worst 450 summer to date. Who will leave Ironman with the advantage? -Hansel

Season High

So far Joey Savatgy’s second half of the summer is proving to be better than the first. He’s been, for the most part, consistently in the top ten, and thanks to some good starts at Budds Creek, he was able to go 6-7 for sixth overall, marking his best result of the season. On Instagram the always-hard-on-himself-Savatgy said his riding and speed weren’t his best, but c’mon, you don’t luck into a sixth overall at this level. We’ll see what kind of heat Savatgy brings to these final three races. -Hansel