Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Live Now
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Articles
Live Now
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Combined Qualifying
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Combined Qualifying
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Marvin Musquin (COVID-19) Out For Ironman National

August 28, 2021 9:10am | by:
Marvin Musquin (COVID-19) Out For Ironman National

Roger De Coster has informed us that Marvin Musquin is out for today’s Ironman National after a positive COVID-19 test. This is arguably Marvin’s best track on the circuit, as it’s the site of his last moto win in the series, at last year’s third round, and his moto win in 2019 here, when he caught and passed Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac, was one of his best ever.

Through nine rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Musquin sits fifth in the standings, tied with his teammate Cooper Webb at 240 points apiece. Musquin joins a long list of riders out for this weekend including Justin Barcia, Christian Craig, Dean Wilson, Max Anstie, and more. Check out the full injury report for this weekend's tenth round.

Read Now
October 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now