Jalek Swoll Out of Ironman National with Apparent Shoulder Injury

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jalek Swoll has pulled out of the first moto at the Ironman National and appears is done for the day following an apparent shoudler injury. Swoll, the winner at the High Point National earlier this year, crashed heavily in the first qualifying session but appeared to walk away relatively unscathed.

Then in the second qualifying session, Swoll pulled into the mechanics area with a few minutes still remaining in obvious paid. It appeared his shoulder was dislocated and the Alpinestars Medical Crew was quickly on hand to help. After working on his shoulder for a few minutes, Swoll eventually rode back to the mechanics area.

He did partake in the sight lap prior to the first moto starting, but pulled off the gate and would withdraw from the moto. We will provide further updates on Swoll's status as they become available.