Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits of Ironman Raceway, host of round ten of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Weigandt interviews 450 race winner Eli Tomac, 250 race winner Jett Lawrence, and everyone's favorite rider Coty Schock...twice! And yes, Weege does discuss his (former?) broadcast partner Grant Langston.

