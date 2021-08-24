Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Sat Aug 28
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 28
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Save of the Day: Budds Creek

August 24, 2021 11:25am

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Budds Creek National, Chase Sexton narrowly avoided landing in the banners right before the finish line jump as he was battling for the lead in the second 450 class moto. The incident was eerily similar to Christian Craig's crash in the first moto, but Sexton was just able to keep the bike underneath him and rejoin the race after losing second place to Dylan Ferrandis.

*Footage courtesy of NBC Sports.

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, Mips® and its innovative Safety System is engineered to provide helmet-based safety and protection for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the Mips® system is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction. The Mips® system is designed to help protect many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

