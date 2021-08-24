Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton has slowly built himself into a consistent front runner in the 450 class in the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Now in his second year of motocross on a 450, Sexton was able to snag an overall win at the seventh round and has consistently been one of the fastest riders on track ever since. After another strong fourth overall at Budds Creek Motocross Park where he put up 3-4 scores, Sexton spoke with the media via Zoom about how he felt on the day and what has been working well for him in the second half of the season.

Chase, two great starts, in the mix both motos. I’m sure the results weren’t exactly what you were probably hoping for in the end, but the pace that the four of you were running all day long was really impressive, really exceptional. You’re one of those top guys now. You’re there every week, it seems like. How’s your progression been in the season and how was your day today at Budds?

Chase Sexton: I feel like I’m making steps in the right direction. Ever since really Millville, I’ve just been climbing forward. Obviously, getting a win at Washougal was nice and then even Unadilla, besides the first moto I was riding well all day. I feel like I rode well. I really had good speed today, especially early in the race, like you said. We were all kind of close. It was frustrating. I didn’t feel like I had what it took, especially second moto later in the race. I didn’t feel like I was confident with my bike. I just really wasn’t comfortable with the speed and just the track later on in the races. I wasn’t gelling with it, and it obviously showed. I got dropped pretty heavy. It was frustrating. To have that good speed and not really make anything out of it was not ideal. I feel like I’m making steps in the right direction. Looking forward to Indiana. It’s a home race for me, and I like that track. Just trying to improve. It was a little frustrating, especially late in the second moto to really lose the train. I guess we’ll just go back to work and try and get better.