Marvin Musquin I 10-5 for seventh overall

“It was a tough first moto. I didn’t have a great start and I had crash on the first lap so I was outside the top-20 but I gave my best and actually came back to seventh and trying to pass for sixth. But unfortunately, I crashed again with a lap-and-a-half to go and ended up 10th. The riding was much better in the second moto, so I’m happy with that and there’s some positives on the second moto. We have Indiana coming up and it’s a track that I really like, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Dean Wilson I 8-9 for eighth overall

“My day was pretty good. The first moto wasn’t too bad, it was very hot and I kind of struggled with the first half and then I got a decent flow for the second half. Second moto, I fell in the first turn and I came from second-to-last up to ninth, so I was happy with that. I felt like I rode good and came through the pack well so we’ll take it, it’s building blocks and we’ll just try to get better every weekend.”

Max Anstie I 9-10 for 10th overall

"Tenth overall, solid day, another top ten. We want more so we'll go back to the drawing board this week and see what we can do to make progress. I'm happy with the way that I rode. I just want to keep progressing, so we'll do some more work this week and get on it for next week.”

Christian Craig I 40-8 for 14th overall

“It was a pretty wild day at Budds Creek. Qualifying went well, and I was confident going into the motos. Unfortunately, I got a really bad start in Moto 1, and a few laps later had a big crash. I was pretty shaken up and unable to finish the moto, but I felt good enough to go out for Moto 2 and was able to get some points and finish eighth. We’ll get back to work and look to finish out the season strong.

Brandon Hartranft I 15-12 for 13th overall

"It was not the best day. I struggled a little with the track all day. I'm actually from this area and I used to ride here as a kid. This week we stayed here in Maryland. I had a little crash Wednesday and hurt my shoulder, so this week was almost like taking a few steps back. I've been making progress every weekend, but this one was definitely not ideal. I fought through the day and ended up 13th overall. I'm not pumped on it, but as long as I'm here fighting every weekend and racing that's all that matters. In Moto 1 I was probably outside the top 30 for a lap or two then I caught back up to 15th. In Moto 2 I had a good start and was fighting for the top ten for about 25 minutes then dropped back to 12th. It's just a learning year and day and we're just trying to take the positives out of each weekend and keep improving."

Aaron Plessinger I DNS

“We were going pretty good in qualifying and in that first moto. I really tried to grit my way through it today, but I was just too sore from last week’s big crash. We’re going to keep working on some therapy this week and will try again at Ironman.”