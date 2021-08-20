Results Archive
How to Watch: Budds Creek

How to Watch Budds Creek

August 20, 2021 12:00pm
by:

The ninth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 21, at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT/7:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

NBCSN will carry delayed coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 11 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. PDT, followed by the second 450 Class moto at midnight.

NBC will carry an encore broadcast of the second 450 Class moto on Sunday (August 22) at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Motocross

    Budds Creek

     Saturday, August 21
    Budds Creek Motocross Park
    Mechanicsville, MD US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 21 - 10:00 AM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 21 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 21 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 21 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      August 21 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      August 21 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      August 21 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      August 21 - 10:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      August 22 - 12:00 AM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 (Encore)
      August 22 - 4:00 PM
      nbc
Motocross TV Schedule
The 2021 Budds Creek National broadcast schedule.
The 2021 Budds Creek National broadcast schedule.

2021 Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States324
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia320
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia263
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States262
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States243
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France345
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany306
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States283
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States270
5Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States239
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows

Episode 1 - 450 Class

Episode 2 - 250 Class

Other Info

Budds Creek Motocross Park
27963 Budds Creek Rd
Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Get tickets to the Budds Creek National.

Track Map

The 2021 Budds Creek National track map.
The 2021 Budds Creek National track map.

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Budds Creek National Race Day Schedule

Saturday, August 20, 2021

The 2021 Budds Creek National race day schedule.
The 2021 Budds Creek National race day schedule.

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Mechanicsville, Maryland.

