The ninth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 21, at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT/7:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

NBCSN will carry delayed coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 11 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. PDT, followed by the second 450 Class moto at midnight.

NBC will carry an encore broadcast of the second 450 Class moto on Sunday (August 22) at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule