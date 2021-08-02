For now, here’s how things are shaping up for Loretta’s. At the end of the week, the whole landscape could look much different.

Open Pro Sport

Sometimes people come to Loretta’s and say, “Well, what’s the main class?” and you already know they don’t quite understand what’s happening. Treating every class the same is a trademark of this event, and sometimes the result in a minicycle class will impact a rider’s life more than anything else. But, if the basis of “the main class” is simply “who is turning pro soonest” then the Pro Sport Divisions (the A classes) are the ones for you.

Here’s something cool: at times there were up to four different A classes at this event, splitting the division into two bike displacement classes and also between those who had raced a few pro races (Pro Sport Class) and those who had not (A class). Now everyone is crammed together—if you’re an A rider, 250 Pro Sport, and 450 Pro Sport are the only options. All the big names in the same classes. No hiding. Let’s dig into some of the stories from the class where riders will turn pro the soonest.

Kitchen Cooking: Last year’s B and Schoolboy 2 (250F) classes were some of the most stacked ever, and yet the real accolades from Loretta’s went to a rider who didn’t race those classes. Levi Kitchen raced the two Limited B classes (for bikes with fewer modifications) and dominated all six of his motos. Could he win against the other hot prospects in those B and Schoolboy modified classes? Apparently, he did throughout the rest of the amateur calendar, including races like the Mini Olympics and The JS7 Spring Classic at Freestone. Next thing you know Kitchen is sitting on a Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing machine and will probably have the most eyes on him this week.