Main Image by Davey Coombs

With the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch up quickly, we thought we would celebrate four decades of world-class youth and amateur motocross racing with 30 Loretta Lynn’s stories from years gone by.

One of the founding principles of the Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is the fact that the track is as neutral as can be. It is completely off-limits for each of the other 51 weeks of the year. You can’t rent it. You can’t have a motocross school there. You can’t ride there for any reason. The idea is to have an even playing field, where no one has an advantage over anyone else because they live nearby or can frequent the track (or they can afford to rent it). When the races are over, the gates are locked and the grass is replanted. The track just sits for the rest of the year.

But there was one time when Big Dave Coombs—my dad—made an exception. In 1992 and ’93, Pete Fox of Fox Racing was doing a “Dream On” advertising campaign for all of the big magazines. He would take Fox Racing riders like Robbie Reynard and Ezra Lusk and shoot them out riding by themselves at places like the old Hollister USGP track in California, or the beachside track at the Costa Club in Acapulco, Mexico. The idea was to show an amazing, off-limits track and a single rider out there riding alone, in some kind of dream session. That in turn would get the reader thinking and dreaming about what it would be like for him or her to be in such a lucky position.

I was an aspiring photographer in July of 1993 and really wanted to get one of the Dream On shots, but where? I first thought of Unadilla, which back then was still all grass before the USGP or Pro Motocross race came to town, but they had just run their national and the grass was all gone. Then I remembered Loretta Lynn’s, where I was headed in a couple of weeks to help work on the track. I begged my dad to let me get out there on the track with a rider for just a few minutes to get a shot on the big tabletop, then the centerpiece of the track. At first he said no—it wouldn’t be fair to let one rider out there for a practice session—so I kept insisting how cool it would be to have the track featured in this really popular advertising campaign. He finally said okay, but with some stipulations: we could only use the one jump for the shoot, I had to cut the grass and put up banners around the whole track and make it look nice, and we had to do it at least a full week before the actual race so no one else would see it.