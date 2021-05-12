Ryder DiFrancesco Suffers Broken Femur

Unfortunate news has come about in the amateur scene as one of the top young racers in the country has suffered an injury. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Team Green Kawasaki’s Ryder Difrancescoannounced on Instagram on Monday night that he has suffered a broken femur.

“I had a tough day yesterday. I ended up going down and breaking my femur. Just a bump in the road we’ll be back👊🏼 special thank you to @racekawasaki @procircuit78 @monsterenergy @mohead25 @ryanholliday @jonprimo @ljb061”

Ryder’s mom, Lisa, posted an update on her Instagram as well:

“Ryder had a bad crash yesterday at Fox Raceway that resulted in him breaking his femur. He went into surgery late last night and is doing well today. Hopefully he gets released to go home tomorrow.

It breaks my heart to see how tough Ryder is, not one tear shed.

@ryderdifrancesco199 this is just a minor bump in the road. There are a ton of people behind you and you’ll come back stronger than ever. 💚💚

Also a big thank you to all of the people that helped out yesterday, to the people on the track helping with Ryder keeping him calm or the people that helped Randy load up the Motorhome. Randy and I appreciate each and everyone of you. ❤️❤️”

On Tuesday night, she said Ryder was back from the hospital.

“Ryder is home from the hospital and resting. It’s for sure been a rough few days but he got through it and the road to recovery begins now. ❤️❤️”

The Bakersfield, California, native claimed his seventh and eighth Loretta Lynn’s titles after sweeping all six of his motos at the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in the Supermini 1 (12-15) and Supermini 2 (13-16) classes. He then moved to a KX250F in the B class and signed a deal with Pete Fox’s new Renen gear company. In March, DiFrancesco won the 450 B and 250 B classes and took second in the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) class at the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX).

There is currently no timetable on his return but with the regional qualifier four weeks away, DiFrancesco will more than likely miss out on the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, which will take place August 2-7 in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Main image by Blake Keith