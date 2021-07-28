Loretta Lynn’s Welcomes Returning Sponsors to the 40th Annual Event

MORGANTOWN,West Virginia—As the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship draws nearer, MX Sports is pleased to welcome back a host of returning sponsors to the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The biggest companies throughout the industry, along with top names in amateur racing, continue to join forces with the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross event in the world.

Monster Energy makes its return as the title sponsor of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. Monster Energy will once again be awarding National Champions with a one-of-a-kind trophy. Monster Energy continues to show a remarkable amount of backing to the motorsports industry, along with their athletes and fans alike. The Monster Army was then created to encourage the next generation of professional racers, the future Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger’s of the moto world.

The Parts Unlimited and Thor teams continue to show their tremendous support of the AMA Amateur National and will look to host various activities, giveaways and hospitality for Thor racers and their families throughout the duration of the week.

Continuing to show their support with the Race Gas Program is Rocky Mountain ATV/MC. Riders participating at Area Qualifiers and Regional Championships would have earned $10 and $20 Race Gas Credit, and now National Racers will also see another $20 credit in their account on RockyMountainATVMC.com. Through this program last year, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC contributed to putting over $400,000 back in the hands of amateur racers during one of the toughest times.

Oakley will be returning to Sponsor Village with their sunglasses and motocross goggles on full display. Once again Oakley will be giving away a free pair of sunglasses to the mother of each National Champion, redeemable at the Oakley display in Sponsor Village.

Polisport continues as the official plastic and track markers of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. Providing track markers, which is one of the most important tools in creating a National-level track, will help guide the racers through the bumps, ruts and turns at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.