Loretta Lynn’s Welcomes Returning Sponsors to the 40th Annual Event
MORGANTOWN,West Virginia—As the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship draws nearer, MX Sports is pleased to welcome back a host of returning sponsors to the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The biggest companies throughout the industry, along with top names in amateur racing, continue to join forces with the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross event in the world.
Monster Energy makes its return as the title sponsor of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. Monster Energy will once again be awarding National Champions with a one-of-a-kind trophy. Monster Energy continues to show a remarkable amount of backing to the motorsports industry, along with their athletes and fans alike. The Monster Army was then created to encourage the next generation of professional racers, the future Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger’s of the moto world.
The Parts Unlimited and Thor teams continue to show their tremendous support of the AMA Amateur National and will look to host various activities, giveaways and hospitality for Thor racers and their families throughout the duration of the week.
Continuing to show their support with the Race Gas Program is Rocky Mountain ATV/MC. Riders participating at Area Qualifiers and Regional Championships would have earned $10 and $20 Race Gas Credit, and now National Racers will also see another $20 credit in their account on RockyMountainATVMC.com. Through this program last year, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC contributed to putting over $400,000 back in the hands of amateur racers during one of the toughest times.
Oakley will be returning to Sponsor Village with their sunglasses and motocross goggles on full display. Once again Oakley will be giving away a free pair of sunglasses to the mother of each National Champion, redeemable at the Oakley display in Sponsor Village.
Polisport continues as the official plastic and track markers of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. Providing track markers, which is one of the most important tools in creating a National-level track, will help guide the racers through the bumps, ruts and turns at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
MX vs. ATV All Out remains an official sponsor of the amateur national for the 2021 event. After 2020 and the Loretta Lynn MX vs. ATV Online Championship during quarantine the franchise continues to be a pioneer in the off-road racing video game industry.
VP Racing Fuels returns as the official fuel and performance coolant of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. VP Racing Fuels will be onsite throughout the entire week with fuel, Stay Frosty® performance coolant, motorsports containers, apparel and other products at their VP Fuels Island.
ARMA Sport continues their support into 2021 as an official sponsor. ARMA’s mission has always been to provide the highest quality products to athletes to help them focus, gain strength and endurance while also speeding up their recovery time. ARMA’s presence will be felt mostly in the cool-down zone where coolers will be stocked with ARMA Sport products.
Stacyc Inc. continues their efforts at the amateur national as the title sponsor of Camp Loretta’s for 2021 as well as supporting the coveted race holeshot awards. As 108 gate drops are scheduled for 2021, Stacyc will be giving out certificates for those lucky enough to grab one. Stacyc will also host a Stacyc Jam Fest at the pump track on Tuesday, August 3, at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Alongside the National Championship’s Feature Sponsors are a handful of Associate Sponsors we are thrilled to welcome back to the Ranch including: ProX Racing Parts, MotoTees, FMF, Wiseco, Cometic, Alpinestars, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires and Hoosier Racing Tire.
Furthermore, we want to welcome back our Media Partners: RacerTV.com, Racer X Illustrated, Mad Moose Media, DMXS, MotoPlayground, VurbMoto, MAVTV and On-Track School. These partners continue to put our event on the National media scale with continued support of the Regionals and National Championship.
All seven major manufacturers including Kawasaki, Yamaha, KTM, Husqvarna, Honda, Cobra and Suzuki will look to continue their support of amateur motocross throughout the week in Tennessee. Kawasaki, Yamaha, along with KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas will offer trackside support
The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship runs August 2 through August 7 at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.
- Facebook: @LorettaLynnMX
- Instagram: @LorettaLynnMX
- Twitter: @LorettaLynnMX
Main Image by Derek Garcia