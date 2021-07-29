With the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch up quickly, we thought we would celebrate four decades of world-class youth and amateur motocross racing with 30 Loretta Lynn’s stories from years gone by.

Ever since Day One at the Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, at least one senior/vet class has been open to former professional riders. And as you can imagine, it’s been a point of controversy ever since. Some will argue that once you are a card-carrying AMA Pro Motocrosser, you are always a pro—leave the amateur races to true amateurs. Others will counter that most people hold a pro license for two years at most, and half never actually make it into an AMA Pro Motocross national or AMA Supercross main event. Once they drop their pro card, where else can they race except for amateur events? The only AMA Pro Motocross–sanctioned events are the 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and that’s a tall order for any rider of a certain age, unless you’re John Dowd (and it’s been a few years since his last try).

Over the years, we’ve seen a steady stream of ex-pros who still ride and race and want to race Loretta Lynn’s like they did when they were kids, only this time they’re bringing their own kids as well. They’re allowed to ride in the Junior +25 class as well as the +45 and +50 classes. Off-limits to ex-pros are the Vet +30 Sportsmen and Senior +40 Sportsman classes.

The first ex-pro to enter the amateur national was Barry Higgins, who finished 11th in the Senior +30 class in 1982. Higgins, who hailed from New York but had moved to Georgia, was the winner of the first two AMA Pro Motocross races ever held, the ’72 Road Atlanta National and the ’72 Memphis National. I can’t remember anyone complaining about Higgins riding that class, but Loretta Lynn’s was a little more relaxed back then, especially the vet class.