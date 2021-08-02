With that in mind, I wanted to quickly glance at the points situation with five rounds to go in each of the last 15 years since the 450 class became the 450 class to see how Ferrandis’ current situation stacks up. In those last 15 years, only three times did the rider with the points lead with five rounds remaining not go on to win the championship. Here’s a look at all the championship leads for the eventual champions over the last 15 years, with Ferrandis’ situation included:

*Active championship

What’s probably the most alarming about this list is that Ferrandis’ situation puts him up there with some of the most dominating seasons in recent memory. James Stewart’s perfect season in 2008, Ryan Dungey’s first two 450 class titles, and Ricky Carmichael’s 2006 title are outliers as all four seasons were being handled by the respective riders. But when you realize that Ken Roczen’s mammoth 2016 and Ferrandis’ 2021 return the same result, it’s quite alarming. Roczen had won 11 out of 14 motos by this point in the season, whereas Ferrandis has just four motos out of 14 claimed.

The three times riders leading with five to go have not gone on to win the title are 2018, 2011, and 2007. However, 2018 is arguably the only time an injury didn’t come into play among those years. After the seventh round of 12 in 2018, Marvin Musquin had just narrowly taken the points lead away from Eli Tomac by three points after Tomac went DNF-9 at RedBud. Tomac promptly took the points lead back the very next round and never looked back.