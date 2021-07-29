Loretta Lynn’s Introduces New Sponsors to the 40th Annual Event
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—MX Sports is excited to announce its new partners for the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. The U.S. Air Force, Makani, 6D Helmets, Appleton Harley-Davidson and Tucker Freight Lines have joined the star-studded line-up of companies who continue to sponsor the event. Throughout the week of August 2 through August 7, these newly added sponsors will be seen throughout the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
Joining the lineup of sponsors is The U.S. Air Force Special Warfare. The 2021 amateur national looks to have no shortage of adrenaline rushes and excitement, just as the members of the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare encounter. Stop by the U.S. Air Force setup in sponsor village to meet and talk with some of the elite Airmen, who go where others won’t and do what others can’t. You can also test your own skills with their E.C.H.O (Enhanced Cognitive Human Ops), complete missions in the Airman Challenge or just learn more about Special Warfare.
Another great addition to the AMA Amateur National Championship this year is Makani Nutraceuticals Co. In 2020, Japanese/America Motocross Racer, Kainoa Zimmerman founded the company aiming to bridge the gap between casual and active-fit wear. Makani continues to expand their brand, and will host the Friday Night Fashion Show in the Monster Energy Arena at 8 p.m. CT.
6D Helmets has joined the sponsor line-up for the 2021 event. 6D continues to be dedicated to the efforts in brain protection in the motorsports industry and more. They continue to challenge themselves to develop a revolutionary design concept utilizing forward-thinking technology. They continue to strive technology that could change the market and improve the safety capabilities of a sport’s helmet.
Appleton Harley-Davidson came aboard this year as an Associate Sponsor. Appleton Harley-Davidson is a family-owned business that has been serving the Clarksville, Tennessee and surrounding areas since 1952. Check out more from Appleton Harley-Davidson online at www.appletonharley.com/.
Also joining the sponsor line-up for 2021 is Tucker Freight Lines. The company specialized in Dry Van and Open Deck freight hauling across the nation. They have been in business for over 65 years, and after rebranding from Art Pape Transfer to Tucker Freight Lines in 2018 the Tucker family is excited to continue taking the company to the next level.
The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship runs August 2 through August 7 at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101.
