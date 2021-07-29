Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Articles
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 8
Articles
Full Schedule

MXGP of Finland Postponed to 2022

July 29, 2021 1:05pm | by:
MXGP of Finland Postponed to 2022

Monaco – Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that the MXGP of Finland originally scheduled to take place on the 21st and 22nd of August in Iitti-KymiRing will no longer go ahead for the 2021 season with the event postponed to 2022.

Due to the sudden increase of COVID-19 restrictions enforced by the Finnish government on the events industry and travelling, this year’s Finnish Grand Prix cannot be run and therefore is forced to be cancelled.

The event will be replaced, on a future date to be announced soon. An updated calendar will follow in the upcoming weeks to continue this exciting season of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Infront Moto Racing along with the FIM and the FIM Europe would like to thank you all for your understanding as we continue to work closely with the organisers and governments to present a complete and thrilling championship despite the current global situation.

* all times

2021 MXGP Schedule

Read Now
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now