What played out that year was an epic battle between Brent Maimone on his new yellow Cobra and a little kid from Florida named James Stewart on his old white Yamaha Y-Zinger, who just happened to be the defending class champion and was already starting to show up on the radar. Needless to say, the 51cc (7 to 8) Stock event played out in dramatic fashion, starting with the very first moto for the Cobra—but not because of the Cobra. When Stewart’s bike started coughing, Big James, his father, came out of the mechanics’ area and crossed the track to help, which in the rulebook is known as outside assistance. Stewart was DQ’d from the moto, his championship hopes dashed.

But the kid didn’t quit. Despite being out-powered and out-suspended by the Cobras in the class, Stewart managed to win each of the last two 51cc motos that year by practically riding the wheels off of his Y-Zinger. And then, just like that, the era of the Y-Zinger was over. The very next year there wasn’t a single Yamaha Y-Zinger in the 42-rider 51cc (7-8) Stock class; everyone had switched to either a Cobra or another new minicycle that made it to market, the LEM. Turns out James Stewart was the line of last defense for the Y-Zinger, as well as the last kid to win the title on one (1993) in this class. The paradigm shift was complete. Cobra has been the dominant force in this class ever since.