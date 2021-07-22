Spring Creek was a wild one for many different reasons and we highlight some of the key moments to look back on. Justin Barcia was able to claim his first moto win of the season but did so with some contact with Dylan Ferrandis and then corked a gnarly scrub to keep the Frenchman behind him on the final lap.

We also analyze Jeremy Martin's pass on Justin Cooper down Mount Martin and Ken Roczen's insane pass on Justin Barcia just before Mount Martin as well. See what Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb had to say about their contact in the second moto and what led into the massive pileup in the second 250 moto here on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Download the app:

ON X OFFROAD APP