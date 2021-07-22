Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Mon Aug 2
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Triumph and the Week in News

July 22, 2021 5:20pm
by:

Big news this week, as Triumph has announced intentions to build a motocross bike and racing program, and Jason Weigandt chats with MotoAmerica commentators Greg White and Jason Pridmore to get some more background on the industry at large and what this might mean. Hey, the road racing folks know more about Triumph than the dirt bike guys! Also, Weigandt riffs on Kailub Russell's retirement announcement and the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraCardo Systems, and OnX Maps.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Listen to the podcast in the player below.

Main image courtesy of Triumph

