Injury Report: Washougal

Injury Report Washougal

July 22, 2021 5:05pm
by:

The seventh round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Washougal, Washington. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson broke his hand after the season opener and hasn’t raced since. There is currently no schedule for his return.

Adam Cianciarulo – ULNAR NERVE | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo has been dealing with arm pump issues from a problem with his ulnar nerve, and his season has not been going well. He crashed in the first moto at Spring Creek and didn’t race the second moto. He announced on Instagram earlier today that he would have surgery to fix his issue and would miss the remainder of Pro Motocross as he anticipates returning to full health for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne is out for the season after re-aggravating an existing back injury at Thunder Valley.

Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Miller is out for the season after having knee surgery to fix an old injury he aggravated at High Point.

Phil Nicoletti - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Nicoletti is out for the season after tearing his ACL, his medial meniscus, and lateral meniscus while testing.

Jeremy Smith – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Smith is expected to be back for Unadilla after breaking his collarbone.

Cooper Webb – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Webb had a huge crash at Spring Creek after he and Chase Sexton hit tires in midair at Spring Creek. He somehow managed to get up and finish the moto and is in for Washougal.

250 CLASS

Pierce Brown – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Brown got hit and landed on at Spring Creek, which you can see in the clip below. Somehow he’s okay and although he’s sore, will be on the gate at Washougal.

Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Crown suffered a concussion during supercross and is out for the season.

Seth Hammaker – UNKNOWN | OUT

Comment: The team is hoping Hammaker will be back for Unadilla.

Cameron McAdoo – KNEE | OUT

Comment: McAdoo is out for the season following a knee injury suffered at Fox Raceway.

Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT

Comment: Moranz is out with injuries to his ribs and scapula. He hopes to be back for the final three nationals.

Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Smith is out for the season after dislocating his shoulder in Arlington.

Nate Thrasher – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Thrasher suffered a dislocated shoulder at Spring Creek and will miss Washougal. As of now, no long-term decisions have been made on when he may or may not return.

