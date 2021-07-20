Kailub Russell, winner of eight-consecutive AMA Grand National Cross Country Championships as well as championships in AMA National Enduro, Full Gas Sprint Enduro, the International Six-Days Enduro and more, has called it a career. Russell was fulfilling a life-long dream this season by racing Lucas Oil Pro Motocross with the Red Bull KTM squad, but the races have been a struggle, and the injuries have been frequent. Instead of completing the second half of the season, Russell, who broke his jaw in a pre-season crash while testing, has announced that his professional racing days have come to a close.

“I just want to get out ahead of everything….and basically give my farewell speech to the motocross world, after my short time spent,” said Russell in a video he posted on Instagram. “This isn’t being forced upon me, it’s my ultimate end decision here. We were under the weather at Millville and we struggled big time, we struggled at a few. I had a couple of okay rides, but nothing to write home about and it was not where we want to be. I’ve had a tough year going. I broke my jaw at the beginning of the year.

“I’m just mentally checked out right now. I’ve been lying to myself. As a racer, almost every racer out there just lies to himself. Whether it’s, 'Oh I just need a start,' or 'If I could just get on a factory bike.' Whatever it is, they tell themselves, 'This is all I need to do it.'"