Feld Entertainment has announced the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule. The season will return to its typical starting place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the opener. The schedule will follow a typical, pre-COVID-19 plan and the only venue used multiple times will be Angel Stadium for the Anaheim 1, 2, and 3 events set for January 8, January 22, and February 12 as the other 14 rounds will take place in 14 different venues. It was also announced recently that Atlanta Motor Speedway, which hosted three rounds in 2021, will return to the schedule next year (the 2022 event is scheduled for April 16). The championship will conclude on May 7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the third year in a row in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tickets will go on sale in October as Feld Entertainment and stadiums "welcome back fans at full capacity."

Ellenton, Florida – Feld Entertainment, Inc., today announced the schedule for the upcoming 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season. The 17-race schedule returns to its traditional weekend routing format as the series visits 15 cities spread across 13 states including California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Tickets go on sale this October as partner stadiums welcome back fans at full capacity.

Anaheim has become synonymous with the opening round of the Supercross series and Angel Stadium of Anaheim will excitedly host the opening round on Saturday, January 8 as well as subsequent rounds on Saturday, January 29 (Round 4) and Saturday, February 12 (Round 6). Remaining on the West Coast, rounds two and three will take place on Saturday, January 15 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland and Saturday, January 22 at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif., while round 5 travels to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, February 5.

Round seven picks up in the middle of the country on Saturday, February 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. before heading south to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, February 26 and then travelling east to the famed Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. for round nine on Saturday, March 5.

Missing from last year’s schedule, rounds 10 and 12 will mark a return to Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. on Saturday, March 12 and Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, March 26 with a visit back to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 19 in Indianapolis, Ind. for round 11.

After a weekend off, the final five rounds will crisscross the country beginning in St. Louis, Mo. at the Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, April 9, then return to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga. on Saturday, April 16, followed by a visit to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on April 23 and Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. on April 30. The championship will conclude in Salt Lake City at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, May 7 as Utah, the State of Sport, once again hosts the finale.

Storylines abound for the 2022 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature what has become an ever-expanding, deep array of talent. Three Supercross champions will be competing for another title – 2x champion Cooper Webb, 2020 champion Eli Tomac and 2018 champion Jason Anderson as both a domestic and international “who’s who” list of competitors vie for their first title – Ken Roczen (Germany), Marvin Musquin (France), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton, all from America.

The 250SX Class will see a return of both reigning champions – Justin Cooper (Western Regional) and Colt Nichols (Eastern Regional), while Australian super-star brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence and Japan’s Jo Shimoda seek their first title.