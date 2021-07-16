The sixth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 17, at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT/7:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 450 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT (yes, the 450 motos are first this week!)
Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 450 Class moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the second 250 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. NBC will carry live coverage of the second 450 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT.
The fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of The Netherlands as the paddock heads to Oss, the Netherlands.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Spring CreekSaturday, July 17
- QualifyingLiveJuly 17 - 10:30 AM
- 450 Moto 1LiveJuly 17 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Moto 1LiveJuly 17 - 2:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveJuly 17 - 3:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveJuly 17 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)July 17 - 9:00 PM
FIM World Motocross Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of The NetherlandsEMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, July 18
2021 STANDINGS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|204
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|201
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|178
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|148
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|137
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|224
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|205
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|167
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|163
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|161
FIM World Motocross Championship
|1
|Mattia Guadagnini
|113
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|111
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|108
|4
|Mathys Boisrame
|105
|5
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|99
|1
|Tim Gajser
|124
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|118
|3
|Romain Febvre
|107
|4
|Antonio Cairoli
|105
|5
|Jorge Prado
|97
2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows
Episode 1 - 450 Class
Episode 2 - 250 Class
Saturday, July 17, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Millville, Minnesota.