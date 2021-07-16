Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
How to Watch: Spring Creek & MXGP of the Netherlands

July 16, 2021 2:45pm

The sixth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 17, at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT/7:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 450 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT (yes, the 450 motos are first this week!)

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 450 Class moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the second 250 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. NBC will carry live coverage of the second 450 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT.

The fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of The Netherlands as the paddock heads to Oss, the Netherlands.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Spring Creek

     Saturday, July 17
    Spring Creek MX Park
    Millville, MN US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 17 - 10:30 AM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 17 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 17 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 17 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 17 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 17 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 17 - 3:00 PM
      nbc
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 17 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      July 17 - 9:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule
The Spring Creek National broadcast schedule.
FIM World Motocross Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of The Netherlands

     EMX250, EMX Open Races
    Sunday, July 18
    Oss
    Oss NL Netherlands
    • MX2 Free Practice 
      Live
      July 18 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free Practice 
      Live
      July 18 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      July 18 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      July 18 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 18 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 18 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      July 18 - 12:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      July 18 - 1:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia204
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States201
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia178
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States148
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan137
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France224
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany205
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States167
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States163
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States161
Full Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Mattia Guadagnini Italy113
2Maxime Renaux France111
3Ruben Fernandez Spain108
4Mathys Boisrame France105
5Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands99
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia124
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands118
3Romain Febvre France107
4Antonio Cairoli Italy105
5Jorge Prado Spain97
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows

Episode 1 - 450 Class

Episode 2 - 250 Class

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Pro Motocross Live Timing
Download the Pro Motocross App 
2021 AMA Numbers
2021 Pro Motocross Teams

Spring Creek National

Spring Creek National Race Center
Spring Creek National 250 Class Entry List
Spring Creek National 450 Class Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of The Netherlands

MXGP of The Netherlands Race Center
MXGP of The Netherlands Timetable
MXGP of The Netherlands MXGP Entry List
MXGP of The Netherlands MX2 Entry List

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Spring Creek MX Park
63633 298th Ave
Millville, MN 55957

Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

FIM World Motocross Championship

Oss
Aengelbertlaan 60, 5342 LA
Oss, Netherlands

Tickets

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Spring Creek National.

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2021 Spring Creek National layout.
FIM World Motocross Championship

The 2021 MXGP of The Netherlands layout.
Animated Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Spring Creek National Race Day Schedule

Saturday, July 17, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Millville, Minnesota.

