The sixth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 17, at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT/7:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 450 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT (yes, the 450 motos are first this week!)

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 450 Class moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the second 250 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. NBC will carry live coverage of the second 450 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT.

The fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of The Netherlands as the paddock heads to Oss, the Netherlands.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship