Save of the Day: Southwick

July 12, 2021 2:10pm

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Southwick National, RJ Hampshire was running in second place late in 250 moto one when he went off the track after swapping up the hill after the mechanics area. Hampshire somehow pulled it together and just missed a flagger at the top of the hill to bring it home in second place in the first moto.

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, Mips® and its innovative Safety System is engineered to provide helmet-based safety and protection for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the Mips® system is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction. The Mips® system is designed to help protect many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

