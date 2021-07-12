Former pro Jason Thomas spent a lot of years surfing the sand of Southwick’s The Wick 338. He was at the race this weekend to take a close look at the action. We fired off some questions and here’s what he saw.

You were on the premises watching. What caught your eye?

There was a crazy good battle for the lead in the second moto. Eli Tomac dropped his lap time to a 2:16 and reeled in Ken Roczen to take the moto win! It was an unbelievable ride by Tomac that wasn’t shown on TV. Sometimes the best battles are the ones off screen.

So much talk about the hard base under the sand. Was Southwick like that back in the ‘90s when you first showed up, or is this a newer thing? How does it compare to Florida sand that most of the riders are more familiar with?

It’s always been this way to a small extent, but I do think it could be more pronounced nowadays. The insides of corners have always been slippery but it’s not as sandy as it used to be. This is a normal dynamic for topsoil at a motocross track, though. Every time a rider exits a track with roost on himself or his motorcycle, a tiny fraction of topsoil has left the building. Over time, that has a residual effect. Unadilla was a great example of what can happen to a track if topsoil is not replaced.

Go back and look at photos of Southwick from 1985, 1995, etc. It was a much sandier experience than 2021.