In 2019, Australian Hunter Lawrence earned two moto wins and two overall podiums in his debut season in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He was banged up along the way (a broken collarbone and a knee injury at the end of the season that kept him out of the final) but his debut season racing in the U.S. was solid.

Unfortunately his 2020 season was not the case as it was filled with injuries. He missed most of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship due to injury (he made it back for the final three 250SX West Region races of the year but did not qualify for the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown finale). From there, things only got worse as a damaged shoulder before the season lingered all summer and he also struggled with other ongoing health issues where he felt weak and unable to sustain high speeds all moto long. Due to his issues, when he crashed, not matter how big or small, he would suffer a significant injury.

Now, fully healthy and on a Honda HRC machine, Lawrence won his first supercross main event a few months ago and has continued to put in one solid result after another. At the Southwick National over the weekend, he broke through with a huge 1-1 day where he earned his first Pro Motocross overall win. Hunter was not able to attend the post-race press conference because a flight home, but we caught up to him during a media coral after the race.

Racer X: Congrats on the win. Take us through your day.

Hunter Lawrence: It started pretty good. Nice little breakfast and Dr. G [Dr. H. Rey Gubernick] gave me a little service, [fixed] me up and stuff. Then yeah, qualifying was pretty good, top three in both. I think we went P2 and P3 in qualifying, it was good. First moto was pretty good. Average start, made some pretty good passes and yeah, got into the lead, so that was really cool. I wasn’t trying to get too high on being stoked for that cause I knew we had to finish the job in the second one, and we did so that was pretty cool. Pretty happy with how the day went. One-one, it don’t get much better than that, thankfully. [Laughs] So it was pretty awesome, pretty awesome day.