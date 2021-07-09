Main image by Mitch Kendra
The fifth round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 10, at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Sunday, July 11, starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT (250 Class moto two) followed by the second 450 Class moto at 2 p.m./11 a.m. PDT.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
SouthwickSaturday, July 10
- QualifyingLiveJuly 10 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Moto 1LiveJuly 10 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Moto 1LiveJuly 10 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveJuly 10 - 2:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveJuly 10 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveJuly 10 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveJuly 10 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)July 11 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)July 11 - 2:00 PM
ENTRY Lists
Southwick - 250 Entry ListJuly 10, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
Southwick - 450 Entry ListJuly 10, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
2021 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|172
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|164
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|128
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|111
|5
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|108
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|179
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|165
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|143
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|132
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|129
2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows
Episode 1 - 450 Class
Episode 2 - 250 Class
Other Links
General
Southwick National
Southwick National Race Center
Southwick National 250 Class Entry List
Southwick National 450 Class Entry List
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Twitter — @ProMotocross
Instagram — @ProMotocross
Facebook — @AmericanMotocross
YouTube — @AmericanMotocross
Other Info
The Wick 338
Legion Rd
Southwick, MA 01077
Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. p.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Southwick National.
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Southwick National Race Day Schedule
Saturday, July 10, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Southwick, Massachusetts.