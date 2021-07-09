Our own Phil Nicoletti had a rough week again last weekend at RedBud. His return to the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has not gone to plan. Unfortunately, this time, his misfortunes have landed him a torn ACL which will at least keep him out of Southwick this weekend while he reevaluates his plan moving forward.

Phil’s a warrior though, and he powered through answers to your questions even as he was getting the bad news about the ACL. Bad News Phil!

Hey Phil,

First off, miss having you up here in Canada, was a bummer the team shut down. Any plans to ever come back? The real question though is I noticed you were using a suspension set up that I’ve used for years, SSS is great stuff. I also noticed your forks now say KYB on them. Did you switch or is it more of a sponsorship/advertising thing? I do know you were questioning how good the average Joe could set up your suspension until you started using it and then you were super happy with how great it was. What's the deal? Thanks, and good luck the rest of the season!

Curious Rooster

Rooster,

The Canadian dream still might be a possibility, ya never know. Going to Canada now isn’t very fun with how the country and government is with COVID-19. The MX series and AMO series have finally started up there at Walton, Gopher, and Sand del Lee. They had unbelievable turnouts which is badass for those tracks. They’ve been in a pinch for over a year, so it’s great to see people going riding and racing and supporting those tracks.

As far as the suspension question, my SSS stuff worked great. There was no doubt about it. Mr. Joe Skidd was great to me. The initial plan was to run SSS for the outdoor series. The ClubMX team was running Enzo. Like anything, racing cost money. A lot of freaking money! I was going to have to come out of pocket for my own suspension program. At that point in time, I wasn’t in the position to pay for anything. So, I went the direction with the team for the convenience and price factor.