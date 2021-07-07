Troy Lee Designs all-new SCOUT Off-Road Gear

It’s here. The all-new Off-Road SCOUT gear. The past 2 years have been dedicated to working with our off-road athletes to go beyond the racetrack and onto the trails.

This expansion of our MX collection is built for every level of off-road riding from the weekend recreational rider to the Ryan Sipes’ of the world. The SCOUT Off-Road division kickstarts TLD enthusiasts to Ride the World One Trail at a Time. #TLDScouts #TLDMoto.

Video courtesy of Troy Lee Designs