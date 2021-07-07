Apprentice Program Returns for 40th Running of Loretta Lynn's

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—The countdown to the 40th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, the world’s single-largest motocross event, is underway! The sport’s finest amateur talents have completed their Regional Qualifiers and more than a thousand riders, ranging from age five to 50+, have punched their ticket to chase a coveted AMA National Championship across 36 classes of competition, from August 2-7, at Tennessee’s legendary Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

For six days this rural pocket of Middle Tennessee will become the global epicenter of the motocross world as athletes young and old look to add their names to the storied Loretta Lynn’s legacy and the new, stunning Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Trophy. As part of the efforts surrounding this iconic event, MX Sports has announced the highly anticipated return of the groundbreaking Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice program, which aims to foster the next generation of off-the-bike talent for the motocross industry.

On the heels of a tremendously popular debut one year ago, the Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice will offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity for individuals who possess exceptional skills in other vital areas of the sport. Any aspiring young talents hoping to embark on a career in the industry are encouraged to apply, as this innovative program will provide apprentices with a vital role contributing to the success of this year’s championship, with mentorship from some of the most experienced and well-known members of the American motocross community.

The Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice will offer a limited number of positions across several key areas that contribute to the overall execution of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

Announcing (Broadcast/Public Address)

Production (Racer TV)

Reporting (Pit/Trackside)

Drone Operator

Event Photography

Medic Team

Track Operations

Race Operations

