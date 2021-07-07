Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Apprentice Program Returns for 40th Running of Loretta Lynn's

July 7, 2021 11:00am | by:
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—The countdown to the 40th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, the world’s single-largest motocross event, is underway! The sport’s finest amateur talents have completed their Regional Qualifiers and more than a thousand riders, ranging from age five to 50+, have punched their ticket to chase a coveted AMA National Championship across 36 classes of competition, from August 2-7, at Tennessee’s legendary Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

For six days this rural pocket of Middle Tennessee will become the global epicenter of the motocross world as athletes young and old look to add their names to the storied Loretta Lynn’s legacy and the new, stunning Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Trophy. As part of the efforts surrounding this iconic event, MX Sports has announced the highly anticipated return of the groundbreaking Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice program, which aims to foster the next generation of off-the-bike talent for the motocross industry.

On the heels of a tremendously popular debut one year ago, the Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice will offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity for individuals who possess exceptional skills in other vital areas of the sport. Any aspiring young talents hoping to embark on a career in the industry are encouraged to apply, as this innovative program will provide apprentices with a vital role contributing to the success of this year’s championship, with mentorship from some of the most experienced and well-known members of the American motocross community.

The Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice will offer a limited number of positions across several key areas that contribute to the overall execution of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

  • Announcing (Broadcast/Public Address)
  • Production (Racer TV)
  • Reporting (Pit/Trackside)
  • Drone Operator
  • Event Photography
  • Medic Team
  • Track Operations
  • Race Operations

Apply Now!

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

