Jason Weigandt talks about the amazing turnaround of the Yamaha 450 program now that Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing is in charge. Dylan Ferrandis, Aaron Plessinger, and Christian Craig went 1-3-5 over the weekend at RedBud, further showing how far the Star program has come in its first season in the 450 division. Ferrandis and Plessinger also speak during the RedBud post-race press conference, and we also check in with 250 riders RJ Hampshire and Jett Lawrence.

