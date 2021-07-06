Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the RedBud National, Ken Roczen shorted LaRocco's Leap badly while in a battle with Aaron Plessinger in the second 450 class moto. After the close call for Roczen, he quickly regrouped and continued to battle before ultimately crashing and slipping back to sixth a few laps later.

