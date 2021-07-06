Nineteen eighty-three was bad for Lackey, but it was much worse for Team Honda’s two AMA champions, Donnie Hansen (SX and 250 MX) and Darrell Shultz (500 MX). Hansen would suffer a concussion while practicing in Europe for the Trophee and Motocross des Nations, an injury that would turn out to be career-ending. And Shultz, who gutted out a torn-up knee and a collapsed lung to narrowly win the ’82 500cc title, he would also retire without ever racing with that #1 plate, so there were no title defenses for any of Honda’s three #1 plates. Fortunately, new stars would emerge as David Bailey would win the ’83 SX and 250 MX titles while Johnny O’Mara would win the 125 MX title.

Let’s list some of the other vacated titles due to injury out here: There was Bob Hannah’s water-skiing crash that knocked him out of defending his 250 MX and SX titles in 1980, David Bailey’s ’86 500 MX title defense was dashed after he suffered a spinal injury in January ’87, Ricky Carmichael’s ’01, ’02 and ’03 AMA Supercross title streak that came to an end when he had to sit out the ’04 SX tour with a knee injury, Ryan Villopoto’s knee injury at the end of the ’12 SX season cost him his outdoor 450 title defense, and don’t forget that Gary Jones’ three-year reign atop the 250 MX class (’72-’74) came to an end with a knee injury at Daytona that knocked him out of the rest of 1975…

Also, there have been plenty of titles that were simply left undefended due to riders moving up a class, just like Dylan Ferrandis right now in the 450 Class, rather than wearing #1 in the 250 Class. That’s just one of many examples. And don’t forget that ’72 AMA 500 Pro Motocross Champion Brad Lackey and 2011-’14 AMA Supercross Champion Ryan Villopoto both left #1 plates here in America to go give the FIM Motocross World Championship circuit a go.

Finally, there’s more James Stewart. After winning literally every moto of the 2008 AMA/Chevy Trucks Pro Motocross Championship, Stewart left Team Kawasaki and decided go SX-only for the next few seasons, so he didn’t line up to defend his MX title defense in 2009. But James did win the AMA Supercross title in 2009 aboard a San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Yamaha after a bitter battle with Chad Reed. Stewart would begin the defense of that title with a win at the ’10 opener at Anaheim, but then after the third round he was done, in need of surgery on his wrist. That wasn’t quite as bad as what happened in 2008. James, the defending champion, was tied for the points lead in the SX series with Reed after two rounds when he showed up at Anaheim 2 and asked the media to come to the Kawasaki rig. Inside he announced that he had a knee injury and would be dropping out of the series for surgery.