Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Fri Jul 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #199 – High Point National Recap

July 1, 2021 10:00am | by:
Listen: <em>Main Event Moto Podcast</em> Ep. #199 – High Point National Recap

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Daniel Blair and Producer Joe talk about round three of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point Raceway. They also have a conversation with super-agent Lucas Mirtl and Jacob Hayes.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.

Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine

The August 2021 Issue

Inside the August issue of Racer X magazine: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross returned with a refreshing sense of normalcy. Ryan Villopoto goes to Boise for the Racer X Inter-Am and gets seriously hooked on vintage racing. The pending split between Eli Tomac and Monster Energy Kawasaki brings back memories of ugly moto-breakups. Jeff “6-Time” Stanton is now leading all-inclusive adventure tours through his home state of Michigan with Jeff Stanton Adventures and much, much more.

Read the Issue Now Preview the Issue Now

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
August 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now