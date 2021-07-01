Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the fourth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the RedBud National.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy RedBud National preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The High Point National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Ty Masterpool (9-10 for seventh overall) | 100 points

450 Class

Eli Tomac (6-1 for third overall)| 80 points

Chris Canning (19-19 for 19th overall)| 80 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

