Jeremy Martin Returns to Pro Motocross at RedBud This Weekend

Two-time 250 Class Pro Motocross champion Jeremy Martin will return to racing at this weekend's RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan. His Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team took to social media this morning to provide an official update on his return.

Martin suffered a dislocated shoulder in Monster Energy AMA Supercross earlier this year but returned to win the first moto of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway a month ago. After winning another first moto the next weekend at Thunder Valley, Martin crashed and exacerbated a wrist injury and also broke a few fingers in the second moto. Martin tried to ride leading into High Point, but could not hold onto the handlebars and withdrew from the High Point National.

Now Martin returns this weekend, yet his health will still remain a question mark. How strong will his performance could be at RedBud? We will see on Saturday. Here's what the team had to say earlier this morning: