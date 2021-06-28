Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Fri Jul 2
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Sun Jul 4
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Jamie Ellis

June 28, 2021 1:30pm | by:

FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I called up Twisted Development’s Jamie Ellis to talk about us about his great work he’s been doing for privateers and teams out there. We chat about starting his own motor mods company, his path from LA to SoCal, YOT, Dement, NYK, and more.

Listen to the Ellis podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Jamie Ellis
Jamie Ellis Courtesy of Jamie Ellis
