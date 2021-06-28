Following Antonio Cairoli’s win over the weekend, we received this interview from MXLarge’s Geoff Meyer, who covers the Grand Prix circuit:

Antonio Cairoli is really something very special. Nine World Motocross Championships and 93 GP victories makes that statement true, but it goes deeper than that. At 35, AC222 continues to surprise.

Comparing him to the GP circuit’s greatest of all time, Stefan Everts, isn’t something you take lightly, but their stats are very, very similar. There is really not a lot between them when it comes to World titles and GP wins or even MXoN success, and although Everts leads in all these stats, the continued surprise after surprise of Cairoli is racing in, what is in my opinion (if you look at the stats), the toughest era in Grand Prix motocross.

Well, yesterday, the Sicilian legend wrote another chapter in the book of his legacy. A 1-3 performance might not be his greatest GP win, but to continue winning at an advanced age marks it as special, plus Cairoli’s press unit says this marks 18 seasons in which he has won a GP. Plus, he was quick at the season opener in Russia, also, which shows early signs that a tenth world title is in play.

We caught up with the Grand Prix winner and had a nice chat about the present the past and the future.

Tony, you continue to surprise us, we don’t want to write you off as an old man, but with the current crop of young riders coming through, the names like [Tim] Gajser, [Jeffrey] Herlings, [Jorge] Prado, we thought you might struggle to win another GP, let alone another World title, then you lead the GP of Russia and then win here in England.

Antonio Cairoli: Russia I might not win, but second place was possible, and I was riding good on a track I don’t usually ride well on, and here at Matterley Basin again, a good result. I expect this and my goal is to always be on the podium, and I know that every year it gets more difficult, because there are so many good young riders coming through, a lot of kids who should be on the podium more than me, but I am really happy with this result.

I mean, does it surprise you or did you expect to be on the podium?

I really don’t know what to expect from myself, because both my team-mate are younger and they need to deliver, because if you watch on the paper, they need to deliver, not me, but when I look on the paper and this does surprise me a lot, also I surprise myself, but I am still enjoying the bike and developing the bike for KTM, I am really enjoying that a lot and we have a very nice bike at the moment.