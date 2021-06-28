The state of the soil could be explained by the weather forecast that predicted very heavy English rain. Despite a couple of showers the deluge did not begin until early Sunday evening at Matterley and the circuit was almost a washout by the time we left the media center a few hours later. A close call both for the event and for Febvre and Gasjer whom both crossed swords to powerful effect in 2016 until Febvre suffered a season-wrecking concussion on the Matterley hillside. On this occasion he had to accept fourth overall due to a seventh in moto one.

-Matterley Basin has hosted the FIM Motocross of Nations twice, once in 2006 and again in 2017 and the vast course—designed and maintained by revered track builder Johnny Douglas Hamilton—was able to welcome public through the gates with an official figure pegged at 4,000 spectators. The fences looked busy and the crowd larger, but the paddock was still closed and restrictions from the pandemic were still in place. Unfortunately for this race, the UK—also hampered by the administration clusterf**k that is Brexit, which impacted cross border movement arrangements for international teams—had been forced to delay their return to normality by one month, from June 21 into July and the impact on the Grand Prix was significant. Matterley had quickly pre-sold the 4,000 allocation, and an open gate policy would likely have seen a much larger attendance. Judging by the UK’s reaction alone to the resumption of public and sporting fixtures (the UEFA European Championship for soccer and Wimbledon tennis tournament are also active) the pandemic has at least increased the thirst for live events action. The response by fans over the next year as limitations reduce could be a welcome shot in the arm for sports promoters.

-MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle was nursing a hairline fracture of his right hand coming to Matterley. The injury came about due to a bizarre training crash when he collided head-on with GP rival Roan Van De Moosdijk in the Netherlands. The Dutchman had been making practice starts and the layout of the Flevoland circuit in Lelystad brought the trajectories of the MX2 racers together. As well as a sore right thigh, Vialle was concerned about the lack of feeling in his hand and fingers; the break is close to the first knuckle on the hand. The Frenchman had dominated the first Grand Prix in Russia but couldn’t complete timed practice in England and then pulled out. He now faces a rush to reduce the inflammation and get the hand in better shape for round three around the steep hills of Maggiora. “The doctors say it should be two weeks, so Italy might be a bit hard but then we have one week free afterwards,” he said. “By the GP in Holland I should be back for normal. We’ll see how it feels during the week.”

-More hand trouble. World Champions HRC pushed out a pre-race press release stating that Tim Gajser’s teammate, Australian Mitch Evans, would undergo further surgery on his troublesome left wrist. Evans had returned to his native country for the procedure, and the length of time for his absence remains unclear. Matterley Basin was the first of six events in the following seven weeks meaning the 22-year-old would be sidelined for the first phase of the calendar and it opened speculation as to whether Honda could find a worthy substitute rider. Gautier Paulin, former HRC racer and freshly retired, was one name thrown-up by the gossip circles. When we asked HRC General Manager Marcus de Pereira de Freitas for a comment he replied: “We have to understand the situation for Mitch and when he’ll be able to return to the bike. Then we’ll be in a place to consider a replacement rider. The other issue is that there are no real possibilities looking here in the MXGP paddock because the riders we might consider all have a seat. We see the story with Mitch and then take some action.”

-One rider on the comeback trail was Factory Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider Arminas Jasikonis, who made his first race appearance since a serious accident at the Grand Prix of Lombardia last summer that led to head and neck injuries. The crash was assumed to be career-ending and life-altering but the 23-year-old emerged from a forced coma and has been progressing steadily to the point where a Grand Prix return became a reality. After sitting out the trip to the season-opener in Russia, Jasikonis rode at Matterley Basin where relief was tainted by frustration as he failed to make the points. “Of course, it’s really cool, really nice to be back…but I’m also really, really not happy with how today went,” he grimaced to us in the paddock. “I had an issue with my hand in the first moto and some pain. I know I have a lot of homework to do and I only rode 70 percent here because I could not push anymore.” Jasikonis is easily the tallest rider in the MXGP class but he made short work of dissecting his status and objectives. “This is my starting point,” he underlined. “A small part of me is happy to be back but another big part is not happy and is very motivated. Physically I’m know I am good. In the tests and everything we do each day we see it is going [well]…the problem is missing all the racing time. I’m sure we’ll be better at the next one.”